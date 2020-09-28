Unbeaten Bears To Change Quarterbacks

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy has confirmed Nick Foles will start at quarterback Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Nagy made the announcement today after hedging Sunday following the Bears' 30-26 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Foles had come on in relief of an ineffective Mitchell Trubisky.

In other NFL news:

- After completing a winless September with their 28-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, the Broncos will now be without defensive lineman Jurrell Casey for the rest of the year. The 10th-year veteran and five-time Pro Bowler tore a biceps tendon in the game. He joins Von Miller, Courtland Sutton, Drew Lock and others who are sidelined so far in 2020. Denver has a short turnaround with a game Thursday night against the winless Jets.