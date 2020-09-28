Advertisement

Unbeaten Bears To Change Quarterbacks

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles walks along the bench area as he looks up at the scoreboard during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles walks along the bench area as he looks up at the scoreboard during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy has confirmed Nick Foles will start at quarterback Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Nagy made the announcement today after hedging Sunday following the Bears' 30-26 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Foles had come on in relief of an ineffective Mitchell Trubisky.

In other NFL news:

- After completing a winless September with their 28-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, the Broncos will now be without defensive lineman Jurrell Casey for the rest of the year. The 10th-year veteran and five-time Pro Bowler tore a biceps tendon in the game. He joins Von Miller, Courtland Sutton, Drew Lock and others who are sidelined so far in 2020. Denver has a short turnaround with a game Thursday night against the winless Jets.

