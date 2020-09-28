Trick-or-treating is not cancelled, but there are ways to do it safely

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With Halloween right around the corner, one of the scariest parts of the holiday is the threat of catching the coronavirus. Health experts say trick-or-treating is a “high risk” activity.

“Short of doing some sort of a curfew, which would be pretty drastic, local governments don’t really have any authority to stop residents from congregating in public areas and stop things like trick or treat,” said Charlotte Mayor Michael Armitage.

The CDC says traditional trick-or-treating poses a high risk for spreading COVID and should be avoided. The agency has some suggestions for other ways to celebrate Halloween this year.

“Carving pumpkins within your own family within your household, decorating your house together. You can do virtual costume parties, outside gatherings that are six feet apart with your mask, of course,” said nurse practitioner Deanna Wennberg.

The MDHHS put out a similar list. They advise homeowners who do plan to give out candy to put the candy on a table avoiding direct contact.

Health officials also remind parents that a mask on a costume might not be enough to protect children.

“I would wear the traditional mask. You can get ones that are festive so I would wear the traditional mask that have been recommended by the CDC instead of relying on a costume that might not meet those standards,” said Wennberg.

