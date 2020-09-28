State Rep. Sarah Lightner seeks re-election

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rep. Sarah Lightner, (R), is hoping to hold on to her seat representing the 65th District.

She was first elected in 2018. Rep. Lightner is a paralegal and has served as a Jackson County commissioner. She lives in Springport with her husband and two sons.

Rep. Lightner says she promises to focus on agriculture, K-12 funding and education for skilled trades.

Nancy Smith, who is running against Lightner as a Democrat, has been a special education teacher at Hanover-Horton High School for 19 years.

Her campaign website lists agricultural research, the opioid epidemic and education funding as some of her top priorities.

The 65th District covers parts of Jackson, Eaton and Lenawee Counties.

Click here to request an absentee ballot or find your polling location.

