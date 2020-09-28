Northbound Harrison Road to close for repair work

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 29, northbound Harrison Road, between Trowbridge Road and Service Drive, will be closed.

CN Railway will be performing an emergency repair on a damaged railing. Detours will be posted. The repair work is expected to be completed by the end of the day on Friday, Oct. 2.

If you have any questions, contact the East Lansing Department of Public Works at (517) 337-9459 with questions.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.