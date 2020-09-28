MSU Alum opens cannabis retail shop

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The pandemic isn’t keeping one cannabis company from opening. Pleasantrees cannabis company in East Lansing expanded to recreational retail over the weekend. The founder is an Michigan State University alum Michael Krefman says he’s excited to grow his business here.

“With COVID, it’s an additional health issue that we have at hand," said Michael Krefman, Pleasantrees, Vice President of Merchandising.

"Again, we’ve been very fortunate to--even when we were medical--to be deemed an essential business, so we were able to continue operating there... We were able to put into place safety precautions for COVID...”

While the pandemic is affecting many other nearby businesses. He says his business is working to find way to keep sales up and ensure customers and employees are safe.

Krefman says Pleasantrees is working on a delivery for the East Lansing area for those who want to stay indoors during the pandemic.

