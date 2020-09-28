Advertisement

Lawmakers weigh in on President Trump’s nomination for Supreme Court

Judge Amy Coney Barrett smiles as President Donald Trump announces her as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Judge Amy Coney Barrett smiles as President Donald Trump announces her as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Donald Trump  has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will vote “in the weeks ahead” on Barrett’s confirmation.

The federal appellate judge and Notre Dame law professor is a former clerk to the late Justice Antonin Scalia. President Trump made the announcement during a ceremony at the White House Rose Garden Saturday. If confirmed by the Senate, she would fill the seat vacated by Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

She would be the sixth justice on the nine-member court to be appointed by a Republican president, and the third of President Trump’s first term in office.

Former Vice President Joe Biden urged the Republican-led Senate to hold off on voting on the nomination until after the Nov. 3 election to “let the people decide.”

Barrett is expected to make her first appearance Tuesday on Capitol Hill, where she will meet with McConnell; Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, the chair of the Judiciary Committee; and others. Hearings are set to begin Oct. 12.

Our Washington D.C. Bureau is catching up with senators and representatives from across the country. You can find their full interviews in the videos below.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Early voting starts in Michigan under new rules

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 9:56 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press, Spencer Soicher and Anna Liz Nichols
More than 50,000 ballots have already been mailed out to absentee voters in Lansing, East Lansing, and Delhi Township, according to Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope.

Election News

In battleground states, Catholics are a pivotal swing vote

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:10 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
For decades, Roman Catholic voters have been a pivotal swing vote in U.S. presidential elections.

News

GOP Chair will visit Lansing Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:36 AM EDT
Michigan native and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel will be in Lansing Tuesday.

News

Some Michigan ballots list incorrect nominees for Vice President

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 10:41 AM EDT
|
By Cody Butler
About 400 Military and Overseas Ballots listed the candidates for Vice President incorrectly.

News

Gov. Whitmer “distressed” as President Trump set to hold a rally in Michigan Thursday

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:07 AM EDT
|
By Spencer Soicher
President Trump is supposed to land near Saginaw at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Latest News

Election News

Gov. Whitmer "distressed" as President Trump set to hold a rally in Michigan

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT
News 10's Spencer Soicher is at the Michigan State Capitol with the latest details.

Election News

VP Mike Pence visits Michigan to give remarks

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT
|
By Jake Draugelis
The marathon campaign day comes immediately following the four-day GOP convention.

Election News

Press briefing with Gov. Whitmer and Sen. Booker

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:17 AM EDT
|
By Jake Draugelis
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Senator Cory Booker discuss the state of the economy.

Election News

What happened at the Republican National Convention Night One

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT
|
By Jake Draugelis
It is time once again to pick candidates, rally the parties, and choose who will lead the United States of America for the next four years.

Election News

RNC formally renominates Donald Trump

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:03 AM EDT
Republicans gathered Monday to formally nominate President Donald Trump for reelection at a scaled-down convention kickoff

Election News

Absent voter ballot registration begins

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:52 PM EDT
|
By Jake Draugelis
It is strongly recommended that voters deliver their ballot as early as possible.