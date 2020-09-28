Advertisement

In My View 9/28/2020: Mat Ishbia

In My View 9/28/2020
In My View 9/28/2020
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A high five to former MSU basketball walk on Mat Ishbia.  He was a walk on bench warmer on the 2000 national championship team.  20 years later he owns 70 per cent of United Mortgage in Pontiac which just merged and went public and now Bloomberg News service says he is worth $11.3 billion, which would make him the 52st wealthiest American.  Pretty strong I say.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Area High School Football Teams All Favored This Friday Who Are The Tops in the Region

Updated: 9 minutes ago
All teams are eligible this year for the state tournament

Sports

Authentic Favored To Win Preakness

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Final race of the Triple Crown season

Sports

Vanderbilt Changes Mind on Fan Attendance

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Some fans can attend October events

Sports

Unbeaten Bears To Change Quarterbacks

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Chicago has a 3-0 record

Latest News

Sports

French Open Tennis Continues

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Defending champion Nadal reaches second round

Sports

Detroit Lions pick up first win of the season against the Arizona Cardinals

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
After 11 straight losses, the Detroit Lions finally picked up a win.

Sports

Scores and highlights from week two of high school football

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:30 AM EDT
|
By Seth Wells
Scores and highlights from Mid-Michigan teams for week 2 of the high school football season.

Sports

St. Joe Okemos

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:10 AM EDT

Sports

East Lansing

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:06 AM EDT

Sports

Eaton rapids mason

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT