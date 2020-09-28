In My View 9/28/2020: Mat Ishbia

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A high five to former MSU basketball walk on Mat Ishbia. He was a walk on bench warmer on the 2000 national championship team. 20 years later he owns 70 per cent of United Mortgage in Pontiac which just merged and went public and now Bloomberg News service says he is worth $11.3 billion, which would make him the 52st wealthiest American. Pretty strong I say.

