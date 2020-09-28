Health officials confirm 1,313 new coronavirus cases in schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of September 28, Michigan health officials are now tracking coronavirus outbreaks occurring in schools, universities, and related facilities. Here is a list of schools that have experienced outbreaks in the respective local counties.

Altogether, there are 1,313 cumulative coronavirus cases in local schools:

St. Martha’s School in Ingham County reports 8 cases in both students and staff members.

Michigan State University in Ingham County reports 1,295 cases in students.

Webberville School in Ingham County reports 2 cases in students.

Springport High School in Jackson County reports 2 cases in students.

Arnold Elementary in Jackson County reports 6 cases in both students and staff members.

Clinton County, Shiawassee County and Eaton County did not report any school-related cases.

For more information on other existing counties, the statistics are updated every Monday here.

