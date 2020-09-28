Advertisement

French Open Tennis Continues

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after winning a point against Spain's Rafael Nadal during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
-PARIS (AP) - Defending champion Rafael Nadal has reached the second round of the French Open after beating Egor Gerasimov 6-4, 6-4, 6-2. Nadal is looking for a record-extending 13th title at Roland Garros and a 20th major overall to equal Roger Federer’s men’s record.

- Also today, U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem advanced to the second round by beating former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic.

In women’s action, Serena Williams advanced to the second round of the French Open by beating Kristie Ahn. The 39-year-old Williams is a three-time French Open champion and is looking to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 major titles.

- Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova advanced with a win over Oceane Dodin.

- Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber lost in the first round of the French Open for the second straight year. The 18th-seeded German was beaten by 19-year-old Slovenian Kaja Juvan 6-3, 6-3.

- Two-time Grand Slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova also went out. The 2009 French Open champion was beaten by Russian countrywoman Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

- Garbine Muguruza could have joined Kerber and Kuznetsova. But the 2016 French Open champion held firm to beat Tamara Zidansek 7-5, 4-6, 8-6.

Elsewhere at the French Open:

- Qualifier Lorenzo Giustino took 6 hours, 5 minutes to beat Frenchman Corentin Moutet in the second-longest match in French Open history. The match was carried over from Sunday evening.

- The new roof over Court Philippe Chatrier is again proving its worth. The court hosted the only play as rain thwarted the start of all other matches at Roland Garros.

- A women’s doubles player has been removed from the main draw after she was declared a contact case following her coach’s positive coronavirus test. French Open organizers did not name the player. Doubles matches start on Wednesday.

