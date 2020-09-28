East Lansing Public Schools classes likely staying remote through October

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One mid-Michigan school district does not appear to be heading back to the classroom soon.

East Lansing Public Schools (ELPS) Superintendent Dori Leyko is recommending to the ELPS Board of Education that classes continue to be held remotely through Oct. 30.

The ELPS Board of Education has a regularly scheduled meeting for Sept. 28 where the board is expected to take action on the recommendation.

In August, The ELPS Board of Education approved Leyko’s recommendation to start the school year remotely through Sept. 30. Leyko and the board said they would revisit the idea of reopening at the end of September.

In an email to board members on Sept. 27, Leyko wrote, “Based on county and local data, I am recommending that ELPS extend online instructional delivery through October 30, 2020.” Leyko continued, “The Board of Education will be asked to take action on that recommendation at Monday’s (9/28/20) meeting. We will survey our stakeholders again in mid-October to inform future programming decisions.”

Leyko also wrote that ELPS is already working with teachers and families as they prepare to bring back some students with disabilities and other special populations, as local health conditions permit.

