City of Lansing receives $4.5 million to address lead paint

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, Mayor Andy Schor announced that the City of Lansing will be awarded $4,589,940 in Lead Based Paint Hazard Reduction grant program funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The funding will go towards addressing lead hazards in 189 housing units that are either for rent or owner-occupied, which will provide safer homes for low and very low-income families with children.

“There are older houses in Lansing with lead paint, which can be a danger if not properly managed or abated. Our Lead Safe Lansing program has been there for our residents but needs more funding to continue to protect our families from lead exposure," said Mayor Schor. "This grant is tremendously important to continue to ramp up our work on lead containment, reduction and abatement in our older homes. I am proud of our staff for their hours of hard work to secure these federal dollars on behalf of our residents.”

The grant will be administered through the City’s Lead Safe Lansing Program. Lead Safe Lansing offers grants to remediate lead-based paint hazards from homes and rental units occupied by children and pregnant women, and to vacant units that will be affirmatively marketed as family-friendly, lead-safe rentals.

“Lead-based paint continues to be a significant health hazard to children in our city and many others,” said Brian McGrain, Director of the City’s Department of Economic Development and Planning. “It is extremely important that we continue to seek out and deploy resources that allow families in our community to live in lead-free environments.”

