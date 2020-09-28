City of Eaton Rapids awarded $2.8M for Island City Parks improvement project

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Eaton Rapids will recieve $2,885,498 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for the Island City Parks Improvement Project.

G.A.R. Island Park is an approximately 2-acre park located on an island on the Grand River in downtown Eaton Rapids. The park is historically significant to area residents, and has been a site for weddings, memorials, concerts, and other significant events. The funding will go towards a project that includes rehabilitating existing park sea walls and east end bridge, constructing a new walkway system from the island to the City’s Outdoor Recreation Center, and the replacement of existing playground equipment.

The aim of the proposed project is to encourage more residents and visitors to come to the downtown, which the city says will ultimately help stimulate economic development.

