City of East Lansing to offer no-fee yard waste and fall bulk leaf collection

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This fall season, no-fee yard waste collection will be offered the weeks of Oct. 5 and Oct. 19 on the City of East Lansing’s east and west sides as well as the weeks of Oct. 12 and Oct. 26 on the City’s west side.

The east side includes the east City limits at Park Lake Road to Abbot Road and the west side includes the west City limits at Coolidge and West roads to Abbot Road.

During these specific weeks, residents can dispose of yard waste for free without advance requests and without city stickers. Yard waste must be placed at the curb by 7:30 a.m. in any paper yard waste bag or rigid plastic container up to 32 gallons. It can also be bundled with string or twine.

Yard waste includes the following: leaves, plant material, grass clippings and brush and or limbs.

Fall bulk leaf collection will be offered the weeks of Oct. 12, Oct. 26 and Nov. 9 on the City of East Lansing’s east side and the weeks of Oct. 19, Nov. 2 and Nov. 16 on the City of East Lansing’s west side.

Loose yard waste, excluding brush and limbs, can be raked to the curb for free collection. Leaves must be raked to the curb by 7:30 a.m. on the Mondays of designated collection weeks. Residents are encouraged not to rake leaves into the street as leaves can be washed into the sewer drains and cause serious backups.

In addition to these free services, the City of East Lansing’s regular curbside yard waste collection will run through Nov. 6. Regular yard waste collection takes place on Mondays-excluding holidays-and requires yard waste bags or stickers and a prior collection request.

If you have any questions or would like more information, click here.

