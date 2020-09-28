Advertisement

Bridge over the Grand River to be closed for rehabilitation

(WIFR)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 28, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Lansing Public Service Department has announced that the bridge over the Grand River, between Moores Park and the Eckert Power Station, will be closed for rehabilitation starting on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

During construction the bridge will be prohibited, although a detour will be provided. The detour will require travelers to go East on Moores River Drive, North on Washington Avenue and then West on Hazel Street back to the River Trail.

The work is expected to be complete by the winter of 2020.

