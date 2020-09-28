Advertisement

Attorney General Dana Nessel opens investigation into Unlock Michigan

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has opened an investigation into the group known as “Unlock Michigan.” The investigation follows allegations that members associated with the group may have engaged in criminal activity to collect petition signatures to repeal state law.

According to officials at The Attorney General’s office they received complaints from residents who report they were deceived by petition circulators. Those circulators were allegedy gathering signatures to support the efforts of Unlock Michigan, a group trying to repeal the 1945 Emergency Powers of the Governor Act.

Residents said they were told the petitions were to support LGBTQ rights, for medical marijuana initiatives or to help small businesses, among other things.

“Our democracy is firmly rooted in the principles of an informed electorate which makes decisions at the polls based on reason and beliefs over lies and deception,” Nessel said. “Our ballot initiative process allows efforts with strong public support to be presented to the Legislature. But that process becomes tainted when petition circulators manipulate and cheat to serve their own agendas. My office will investigate these allegations, and if there is a violation of law, we will prosecute those responsible.”

Any potential charges that may be filed against Unlock Michigan and its members will depend on whether criminal activity took place, as well as the evidence compiled by the Attorney General’s office in its investigation.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Decision 2020

State Rep. Sarah Lightner seeks re-election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kylie Khan
Rep. Sarah Lightner, (R), is hoping to hold on to her seat representing the 65th District.

News

Bridge over the Grand River to be closed for rehabilitation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
The work is expected to be complete by the winter of 2020.

Back to Learning

East Lansing Public Schools classes likely staying remote through October

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Spencer Soicher
East Lansing Public Schools Superintendent Dori Leyko is recommending to the ELPS Board of Education that ELPS continue remote learning through Oct. 30.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

East Lansing Public Schools likely staying remote through October

Updated: 5 hours ago
ELPS superintendent Dori Leyko is recommending to the ELPS Board of Education that classes continue remotely through Oct. 30.

News

Dearborn officer fatally shoots man stabbing girlfriend

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Dearborn officer fatally shoots man stabbing girlfriend

News

Constellation Cat Cafe celebrates one year

Updated: 22 hours ago
The Constellation Cat Cafe is celebrating one year in business by holding an adopt-a-thon.

News

Crews work to put out fire in Cleanlites Recycling Center

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jake Vigna
News 10 is working to learn more about this.

News

Olivet College going virtual for two weeks

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:32 PM EDT
|
By Jake Vigna
The college reports 17 COVID-19 cases among the campus population

News

DeWitt man arrested on for alleged drunk driving crash on I94

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:24 PM EDT
|
By Jake Vigna
The man allegedly assaulted officers while they were trying to escort him to paramedics.