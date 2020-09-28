Area High School Football Teams All Favored This Friday Who Are The Tops in the Region
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan high school football teams complete the halfway point of their revised six game regular season this Friday. In mid Michigan, East Lansing, DeWitt, Lansing Catholic and Mason are all 2-0, all favored to win their next games. East Lansing hosts Waverly, DeWitt hosts Okemos among the key battles. Williamston is 2-0 and should win at home Friday against 0-2 Haslett. Lansing Catholic plays at Portland in perhaps the toughest test of an unbeaten team and Pewamo-Westphalia, 2-0, should score another big win at home over Dansville.
