Olivet College going virtual for two weeks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Olivet College students will have to make the move to online learning, as the college announced it will be moving to virtual learning for the next two weeks.

This comes after a surge in coronavirus cases at Olivet. The move is set to go into effect Monday.

In addition to online classes for 14 days, gatherings or moderate risk activities have been suspended by the school.

According to the administration, there are currently 17 COVID-19 cases among the campus population and 95 people are in quarantine.

