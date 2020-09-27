DeWitt man arrested on for alleged drunk driving crash on I94

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash on I94 involving a man from DeWitt.

Police say the accident happened around 1:30 a.m. this morning near 11 mile road.

Witnesses say the driver tried to leave the highway at a high speed, causing the car to flip on it’s top.

Investigators say the man allegedly assaulted the officers while they were trying to escort him to paramedics.

Two deputies suffered minor injuries during the confrontation.

The 39 year old man was transported to a local hospital for his injuries and now resides in the Calhoun County Jail.

