Detroit Lions pick up first win of the season against the Arizona Cardinals

(WNDU)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When the Detroit Lions faced Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals last season, they left with neither a victory nor loss after a tied game. This year looked to be the same until Matt Prater kicked a field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter to beat the Cardinals, 26-23.

It was a back-and-forth battle between the two teams that saw Murray get intercepted three times. The last interception came from rookie and first-round draft pick Jeff Okudah, his first interception in the NFL. It was these turnovers that allowed the Lions to stay in the game, as Arizona wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins picked up 137 yards on 10 catches.

Although the Lions' offense did not have any major standouts like Hopkins for the Cardinals, they benefited from the return of wide receiver Kenny Golladay. Golladay caught six receptions for 57 yards, including a leaping touchdown with 31 seconds remaining in the first half.

Detroit will return home next week to play the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 PM.

