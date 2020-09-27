Advertisement

Constellation Cat Cafe celebrates one year

A girl plays with a kitten through the cage at the Constellation Cat Cafe's adopt-a-thon.
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Constellation Cat Cafe was the place to be for feline lovers on Saturday.

They celebrated on year of business by holding an adopt-a-thon which hosted cats from three different rescue agencies over a two-day period.

“We have two different rescues here today, yesterday we had three. We mostly work with Saved By Zade and New Hope Pet Rescue," said Executive Director Kelsey Maccombs. “We like to work with smaller based pet rescues who don’t have their own shelter space.”

Adopting a pet is a big responsibility. Maccombs suggests doing research before taking home their furry friend.

“They should ask a million questions. Anything they’re not sure about just ask. A lot of times their life is well suited to a cat, but we need to find the right cat," Maccombs explained. "They might want to call a vet in advance to try and figure out what are the fees going to be with that. We give them the best idea we can.”

For those who aren’t able to give a cat a forever home, they can help by purchasing items like coffee from the cafe.

