Scores and highlights from week two of high school football
Scores and highlights seen Fridays @ 11 pm on the News 10 Sports Blitz
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 2 of the high school football season was jam packed with great games across the Mid-Michigan area. Check out the scores and highlight links below for all of the action.
11- Man scores 9-25-2020
Game of the Week - DeWitt 64, Grand Ledge 38 - Highlights
Holt 20, Waverly 14 - Highlights
Williamston 23, St Johns 13 - Highlights
Fowlerville 23, Haslett 21
Fowler 35, Dansville 14 - Highlights
Mason 34, Eaton Rapids 3 - Highlights
St. Joseph 34, Okemos 13 - Highlights
East Lansing 21, River Rouge 6 - Highlights
Portland 33, Charlotte 0
Lansing Catholic 42, Ionia 3
Addison 50, Hanover-Horton 21
Grass Lake 48, East Jackson 14
Manchester 26, Napoleon 19
Bath 36, Fulton 22
Laingsburg 49, Saranac 19
Pewamo-Westphalia 49, Potterville 0
M.H. Bishop Foley 21, Lake Odessa Lakewood 6
Olivet 58, Perry 0
Leslie 35, Stockbridge 14
Hastings 14, Jackson Lumen Christi 13
Parma Western 28, B.C. Pennfield 22
Ovid-Elsie 19, Otisville Lakeville Memorial 0
Dexter 54, Adrian 0
Monroe 42, Jackson 8
Chelsea 37, Ypsilanti Lincoln 7
Pinckney 51, Tecumseh 34
8-man football
Portland St. Patrick 46, Vestaburg 18
Morrice 59, New Haven Merritt Academy 0
