Scores and highlights from week two of high school football

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 2 of the high school football season was jam packed with great games across the Mid-Michigan area. Check out the scores and highlight links below for all of the action.

11- Man scores 9-25-2020

Game of the Week - DeWitt 64, Grand Ledge 38 - Highlights

Holt 20, Waverly 14 - Highlights

Williamston 23, St Johns 13 - Highlights

Fowlerville 23, Haslett 21

Fowler 35, Dansville 14 - Highlights

Mason 34, Eaton Rapids 3 - Highlights

St. Joseph 34, Okemos 13 - Highlights

East Lansing 21, River Rouge 6 - Highlights

Portland 33, Charlotte 0

Lansing Catholic 42, Ionia 3

Addison 50, Hanover-Horton 21

Grass Lake 48, East Jackson 14

Manchester 26, Napoleon 19

Bath 36, Fulton 22

Laingsburg 49, Saranac 19

Pewamo-Westphalia 49, Potterville 0

M.H. Bishop Foley 21, Lake Odessa Lakewood 6

Olivet 58, Perry 0

Leslie 35, Stockbridge 14

Hastings 14, Jackson Lumen Christi 13

Parma Western 28, B.C. Pennfield 22

Ovid-Elsie 19, Otisville Lakeville Memorial 0

Dexter 54, Adrian 0

Monroe 42, Jackson 8

Chelsea 37, Ypsilanti Lincoln 7

Pinckney 51, Tecumseh 34

8-man football

Portland St. Patrick 46, Vestaburg 18

Morrice 59, New Haven Merritt Academy 0

