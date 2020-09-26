Rams score first, beat Waverly on the road

WAVERLY, Mich. (WILX) - After a quiet first quarter, the Holt Rams got on the board first.

That came after a wacky interception; the ball almost hit the ground but receiver Isaiah Pizzo dove and hit it with his hand.

From there, it landed in the hands of Holt defensive back Jason Jones.

A few plays later and Ayden VanEnkenvort took it in on a direct snap to get the Rams on the board.

Holt would win 20-14.

