Rams score first, beat Waverly on the road
Holt capitalized after a wacky interception
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAVERLY, Mich. (WILX) - After a quiet first quarter, the Holt Rams got on the board first.
That came after a wacky interception; the ball almost hit the ground but receiver Isaiah Pizzo dove and hit it with his hand.
From there, it landed in the hands of Holt defensive back Jason Jones.
A few plays later and Ayden VanEnkenvort took it in on a direct snap to get the Rams on the board.
Holt would win 20-14.
