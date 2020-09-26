Advertisement

One injured in RV fire

RV catches fire in Lansing.
RV catches fire in Lansing.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Crews are investigating what caused an RV to catch fire on South Cedar Street in Lansing.

Just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, crews were called to South Cedar Street between Jolly Road and Cloverland Drive.

Blake smoke could be seen from the highway.

The Lansing Fire Department says one person was injured in the fire.

The fire has since been put out.

The cause of the fire is unknown and so is the extent of the injury.

Stick with News 10 as we work to learn more information.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Giant pumpkins take over Andy T’s Farm Market

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jace Harper
Giant pumpkins and other growables were brought to Andy T's Farm Market for their annual weigh off.

News

Community shows support for Lansing Police Department

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Signs hang outside the fence of the Lansing Police Department showing support.

News

Meridian Township asking residents to recycle unwanted electronics Saturday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Saturday is Regional Electronics Recycling Day and Capital Area residents are encouraged to recycle their unwanted electronics

News

Fresh Prince of Bel Air mansion turns into Airbnb

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Five stays for just $30 a night in early October will be available to Los Angeles County residents.

Latest News

News

Carrie Underwood drops first ever Christmas album

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
The 37-year-old country star released “My gift” on Friday.

News

Moose commits hit and run on a parked car

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
The moose was seen attacking a parked car.

News

Hearing to consider Trump Administration’s request to ban downloads of Tik Tok Sunday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
It could determine whether consumers can continue to access the popular video platform in their smartphone app stores.

News

Candy sales are up despite uncertain Halloween season

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Sales of Halloween candy were up 13 percent in August.

News

Coronavirus sniffing dogs

Updated: 14 hours ago
Finland has deployed Coronavirus-sniffing dogs at its main international airport in a four-month trial of an alternative testing method.

Sports

Scores and highlights from week two of high school football

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Seth Wells
Scores and highlights from Mid-Michigan teams for week 2 of the high school football season.