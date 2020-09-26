One injured in RV fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Crews are investigating what caused an RV to catch fire on South Cedar Street in Lansing.

Just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, crews were called to South Cedar Street between Jolly Road and Cloverland Drive.

Blake smoke could be seen from the highway.

The Lansing Fire Department says one person was injured in the fire.

The fire has since been put out.

The cause of the fire is unknown and so is the extent of the injury.

