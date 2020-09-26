Advertisement

Okemos struggles at home versus St. Joseph

Chiefs fall to (0-2) on the season.
Okemos Chiefs
Okemos Chiefs(WILX-TV)
By Seth Wells
Published: Sep. 25, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Okemos Chieftains were slow out of the blocks Friday against the St Joseph Bears. The Bears lead was as much as 34 points on the night. They led 27-0 in the third before adding their final points of the night on a 15-yard rush into the endzone. The Chieftains would not be shutout though, as they marched down the field punched it into the endzone from a yard out for their first points of the night. They scored 13 points unanswered to close the game, but it would not be enough. The final score was 34-13 in favor of the Bears.

Okemos drops to 0-2 and will play DeWitt next week. St Joseph is now 2-0 and will play Portage Central next Friday.

