Non-profit aims to build beds for Lansing-area children

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are currently 500 kids in the Lansing-area that have no bed to call their own.

That’s why the non-profit, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, used Saturday to build beds that would delivered to kids in teh community that are sleeping on the floor.

The Lansing chapter joined 150 national chapters on Saturday for what is being called “Bunks Across America."

The goal was to build 7,000 beds in one day, nationwide.

“Our mission specifically is in our community, here in our town, making sure that none of those kids sleep on the floor," said Jarrod Olsen, a volunteer at Sleep in Heavenly Peace. "We had this build completed I think the fastest we’ve ever done it. It was like two, two and a half hours instead of three and a half, which is awesome.”

The Lansing Chapter completed 20 on Saturday that will be delivered to kids in the Lansing Area.

