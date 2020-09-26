Moose commits hit and run on a parked car

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A moose committed a hit and run this week in Boulder County, Colorado. The moose was seen attacking a parked car.

A man riding a bike recorded the video and he was kind enough to leave a note for the car’s owner.

Chris Devlin saw the moose repeatedly hitting the car with its antlers and honked a horn to get the moose to stop.

Eventually, the moose gave up and ran into the woods to take out his aggression on a tree.

The owner of the car said its mating season and “Maybe he saw his reflection in my car.”

He’s getting an estimate for the damage.

