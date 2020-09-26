Advertisement

Moose commits hit and run on a parked car

The moose was seen attacking a parked car.
Michael Glidden sent us this amazing photo of a moose he sees on his walks through Glen Alps.
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A moose committed a hit and run this week in Boulder County, Colorado. The moose was seen attacking a parked car.

A man riding a bike recorded the video and he was kind enough to leave a note for the car’s owner.

Chris Devlin saw the moose repeatedly hitting the car with its antlers and honked a horn to get the moose to stop.

Eventually, the moose gave up and ran into the woods to take out his aggression on a tree.

The owner of the car said its mating season and “Maybe he saw his reflection in my car.”

He’s getting an estimate for the damage.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

