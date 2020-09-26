Advertisement

Michigan tops 121,000 cases of COVID-19, reports 901 new cases

Michigan coronavirus
Michigan coronavirus(WLUC/MGN)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Coronavirus cases in Michigan have been high lately, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announces 901 new cases of COVID-19 in Michigan and 15 new deaths as of Saturday, September 26.

State totals now climb to 121,427 cases and 6,723 deaths.

While cases have been high, testing has also been high, with testing being as high as 40,000 some days, and averaging around just over 30,000 per day in the last week.

Ingham County reported 3,435 cases and 47 deaths.

Jackson County reports 1,055 cases and 43 deaths.

Clinton County reported 596 cases and 14 deaths.

Eaton County reports 594 cases and 10 deaths.

Shiawassee County reported 482 cases and 31 deaths.

However, the recovery numbers were announced today. The MDHHS announced 95,051 people have recovered from COVID-19. That statistic is up almost 5,000 from last week.

