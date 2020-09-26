Meridian Township asking residents to recycle unwanted electronics Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday is Regional Electronics Recycling Day and urges Capital Area residents to recycle their unwanted electronics.

Meridian Township is offering a location for residents to drop off their electronics. Everything from TV’s and phone to stereo equipment and cables will be accepted.

The event will be held at Chippewa Middle School (4000 Okemos Road) on Saturday, September 26th from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Social distancing and mask requirements will be adhered to during the event.

A $20 donation is requested for each television or monitor, payable at the event or in advance by visiting Meridian Township’s website.

