Advertisement

Meridian Township asking residents to recycle unwanted electronics Saturday

Saturday is Regional Electronics Recycling Day and Capital Area residents are encouraged to recycle their unwanted electronics
(file image)
(file image)
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday is Regional Electronics Recycling Day and urges Capital Area residents to recycle their unwanted electronics.

Meridian Township is offering a location for residents to drop off their electronics. Everything from TV’s and phone to stereo equipment and cables will be accepted.

The event will be held at Chippewa Middle School (4000 Okemos Road) on Saturday, September 26th from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Social distancing and mask requirements will be adhered to during the event.

A $20 donation is requested for each television or monitor, payable at the event or in advance by visiting Meridian Township’s website.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community shows support for Lansing Police Department

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Signs hang outside the fence of the Lansing Police Department showing support.

News

Fresh Prince of Bel Air mansion turns into Airbnb

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Five stays for just $30 a night in early October will be available to Los Angeles County residents.

News

Carrie Underwood drops first ever Christmas album

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
The 37-year-old country star released “My gift” on Friday.

News

Moose commits hit and run on a parked car

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
The moose was seen attacking a parked car.

Latest News

News

Hearing to consider Trump Administration’s request to ban downloads of Tik Tok Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
It could determine whether consumers can continue to access the popular video platform in their smartphone app stores.

News

Candy sales are up despite uncertain Halloween season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Sales of Halloween candy were up 13 percent in August.

News

Coronavirus sniffing dogs

Updated: 5 hours ago
Finland has deployed Coronavirus-sniffing dogs at its main international airport in a four-month trial of an alternative testing method.

Sports

Scores and highlights from week two of high school football

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Seth Wells
Scores and highlights from Mid-Michigan teams for week 2 of the high school football season.

News

Businesses react to latest wave of reopenings

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Business owners react to being able to reopen on October 9.

Sports

Game of the Week: Dewitt wins offensive battle over Grand Ledge

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Junior Quarterback Tyler Holtz threw for over 400 yards and five touchdowns