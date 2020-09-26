Mason takes down Eaton Rapids 34-3 to improve to (2-0)

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Mason Bulldogs ran out to a big first half lead in the first half against the Eaton Rapids Greyhounds. The lead was 21-3 before a field goal from the 10-yard-line put the Bulldogs up by 21 heading into halftime. The second half featured more of the same from the dominant Bulldogs. Mason won with a final score of 34-3.

The Bulldogs pick up their second win of the season, making their record 2-0. They play St. Johns next week in a rematch of last year’s first round playoff game. Eaton Rapids stays winless, falling to 0-2 on the year. They play Ionia next week in an all-CAAC White affair.

