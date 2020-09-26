Advertisement

Mason takes down Eaton Rapids 34-3 to improve to (2-0)

Eaton Rapids falls to (0-2)
Mason faced off against Eaton Rapids on Sept. 25, 2020
Mason faced off against Eaton Rapids on Sept. 25, 2020(WILX-TV)
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Mason Bulldogs ran out to a big first half lead in the first half against the Eaton Rapids Greyhounds. The lead was 21-3 before a field goal from the 10-yard-line put the Bulldogs up by 21 heading into halftime. The second half featured more of the same from the dominant Bulldogs. Mason won with a final score of 34-3.

The Bulldogs pick up their second win of the season, making their record 2-0. They play St. Johns next week in a rematch of last year’s first round playoff game. Eaton Rapids stays winless, falling to 0-2 on the year. They play Ionia next week in an all-CAAC White affair.

