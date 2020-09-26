Advertisement

Lansing Promise balloon event helps high school students

By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The pandemic has stopped many events from happening, but the Greater Lansing Balloon Festival has not let anything stop them from giving back.

This year, the Greater Lansing Balloon Festival is still raising awareness for the Lansing Promise.

The Lansing Promise is a scholarship program offering tuition assistance to eligible high school graduates within the Lansing School District boundaries.

On Friday, eight hot air balloons were flying high above DeWitt against the blue sky.

For more information on the Lansing Promise, click here.

