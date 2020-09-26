Advertisement

Hearing to consider Trump Administration’s request to ban downloads of Tik Tok Sunday

FILE - This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. The video app said it will wage a legal fight against the Trump Administration’s efforts to ban the popular, Chinese-owned service over national-security concerns. TikTok, which is owned by China’s ByteDance, insisted that it not is a national-security threat and that the government is acting without evidence or due process. The company said it will file suit against the government later Monday, Aug. 24 in federal court in California. (AP Photo/File)
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A federal judge on Sunday will consider the trump administration’s push to ban downloads of Tik Tok. The hearing is just hours before the restrictions are set to take effect.

It could determine whether consumers can continue to access the popular video platform in their smartphone app stores.

The ban was supposed to start this past Sunday, but officials postponed it for a week after President Trump tentatively approved a deal aimed at addressing his national security concerns.

Tik Tok has sued to prevent the ban.

On Friday, the government submitted a sealed response opposing that request.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

