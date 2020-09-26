Hearing to consider Trump Administration’s request to ban downloads of Tik Tok Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A federal judge on Sunday will consider the trump administration’s push to ban downloads of Tik Tok. The hearing is just hours before the restrictions are set to take effect.

It could determine whether consumers can continue to access the popular video platform in their smartphone app stores.

The ban was supposed to start this past Sunday, but officials postponed it for a week after President Trump tentatively approved a deal aimed at addressing his national security concerns.

Tik Tok has sued to prevent the ban.

On Friday, the government submitted a sealed response opposing that request.

