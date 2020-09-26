Advertisement

Giant pumpkins take over Andy T’s Farm Market

A giant pumpkin gets weighed at Andy T's Farm Market's annual weigh off.
A giant pumpkin gets weighed at Andy T's Farm Market's annual weigh off.(Jace Harper)
By Jace Harper
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Each year giant pumpkins are brought to Andy T’s Farm Market for the Central Lakes Weigh Off.

On Saturday dozens of people gathered to watch various pumpkins, watermelons and other growables to be weighed.

This year’s winner was Jerry Walijewski of Sand Lake with a pumpkin weighing in at 1,484 lbs.

However, the heaviest pumpkin, which was disqualified due to cracking, was grown by Drew Thompson from Jackson. His vegetable weighed in at 1,718 lbs.

According to Andy Todosciuk, owner of Andy T’s Farm Market, these growers don’t just plant the seeds and wait for them to grow.

“These guys are generally putting anywhere from 20-40 hours a week into their garden to grow four of them,” said Andy.

While Michigan produces good sized pumpkins, Todosciuk said their stiffest competition lies in the coastal areas.

“We’ve been in the top 5 before. Our conditions are pretty good. We compete mainly with the west coast and the east coast,” said Todosciuk.

Winners from various competitions internationally will meet at the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth weigh off to see whose is biggest.

