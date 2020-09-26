Advertisement

Game of the Week: Dewitt wins offensive battle over Grand Ledge

By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Dewitt Panthers are 2-0 on the year after a 64-38 win over the Grand Ledge Comets Friday night.

Junior Quarterback Tyler Holtz threw for over 400 yards and five touchdowns, and the Panthers managed to score on every possession.

Receiver Tommy McIntosh caught three touchdown passes and had over 160 yards recieving.

Coach Rob Zimmerman said he wanted his team to be better on defense, but can’t complain about the night overall.

“I’m pretty happy with how we played offensively, we still have a lot of work to do, but we’ll take it for week two but we did some good things,” he said. “We’re so competitive that we made some mistakes on defense and we’ll get those corrected. We’ll learn on film and try to be much better next week.”

The Panthers take on the Okemos Chiefs next week.

