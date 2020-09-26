Advertisement

Fresh Prince of Bel Air mansion turns into Airbnb

Five stays for just $30 a night in early October will be available to Los Angeles County residents.
(KGNS)
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This is a story all about how Will Smith turned Airbnb upside down.

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air mansion is being listed on Airbnb.

Smith posted about it on Instagram. The familiar residence is just as fly as it was when “The Fresh Prince” called it home.

Bold graffiti art, posh interiors, timeless family portraits, and Philly cheesesteaks served on silver platters.

Starting September 29, Five stays for just $30 a night in early October will be available to Los Angeles County residents.

It marks the 30th anniversary of the premiere of the Fresh Prince of Bel Air series.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Carrie Underwood drops first ever Christmas album

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
The 37-year-old country star released “My gift” on Friday.

News

Moose commits hit and run on a parked car

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
The moose was seen attacking a parked car.

News

Hearing to consider Trump Administration’s request to ban downloads of Tik Tok Sunday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
It could determine whether consumers can continue to access the popular video platform in their smartphone app stores.

News

Candy sales are up despite uncertain Halloween season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maureen Halliday
Sales of Halloween candy were up 13 percent in August.

Latest News

News

Coronavirus sniffing dogs

Updated: 1 hours ago
Finland has deployed Coronavirus-sniffing dogs at its main international airport in a four-month trial of an alternative testing method.

Sports

Scores and highlights from week two of high school football

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Seth Wells
Scores and highlights from Mid-Michigan teams for week 2 of the high school football season.

News

Businesses react to latest wave of reopenings

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Business owners react to being able to reopen on October 9.

Sports

Game of the Week: Dewitt wins offensive battle over Grand Ledge

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Junior Quarterback Tyler Holtz threw for over 400 yards and five touchdowns

VOD Recordings

Hot air balloon launch at DeWitt High School

Updated: 8 hours ago
Hot air balloon launch at DeWitt High School

News

Lansing Promise balloon event helps high school students

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Friday, eight hot air balloons were flying high above DeWitt against the blue night sky.