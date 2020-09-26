Fresh Prince of Bel Air mansion turns into Airbnb

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This is a story all about how Will Smith turned Airbnb upside down.

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air mansion is being listed on Airbnb.

Smith posted about it on Instagram. The familiar residence is just as fly as it was when “The Fresh Prince” called it home.

Bold graffiti art, posh interiors, timeless family portraits, and Philly cheesesteaks served on silver platters.

Starting September 29, Five stays for just $30 a night in early October will be available to Los Angeles County residents.

It marks the 30th anniversary of the premiere of the Fresh Prince of Bel Air series.

