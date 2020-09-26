Advertisement

Fowler pulls away from Dansville to win 35-14

Fowler improves to (2-0)
Fowler visited Dansville on Sept. 25, 2020
Fowler visited Dansville on Sept. 25, 2020(WILX-TV)
By Seth Wells
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Dansville Aggies started quick against the Fowler Eagles this week coming off a Week 1 win. A touchdown and a big fourth down stop in the 1st quarter meant they led 7-0 heading into the 2nd. Fowler would bounce back, scoring a touchdown early in the 2nd, and then pulling away in the second half. The Eagles won with a final score of 35-14 over the Aggies.

Fowler moves to 2-0 before taking on Saranac next Friday. Dansville falls to 1-1 and will play Pewamo-Westphalia next week.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Hornets improve to 2-0

Updated: moments ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Williamston wins a back and forth matchup

Sports

Game of the Week: Dewitt wins offensive battle over Grand Ledge

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Junior Quarterback Tyler Holtz threw for over 400 yards and five touchdowns

Sports

Okemos struggles at home versus St. Joseph

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Seth Wells
Okemos falls to St. Joseph 34-13

Sports

Mason takes down Eaton Rapids 34-3 to improve to (2-0)

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Mason improves to (2-0) with a win over Eaton Rapids

Latest News

Sports

In My View 9/25/2020: High school football

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tim Staudt
Week two of area high school football, remember the sports blitz with all the scores and highlights tonight at 11:15. The three rugged Mid Michigan teams I believe should all win tonight and the top game finds DeWitt at Grand Ledge. DeWitt is impressive after pounding Portland. Lansing Catholic should win at Charlotte and I see Pewamo Westphalia with an early running clock in a big win over Potterville. Game of the night could be River Rouge at East Lansing, both of them loaded with quality players.

Sports

PAC 12 To Play Football

Updated: 8 hours ago
But Covid Issues Still Could Disrupt the Schedule

Sports

Virus Affects The French Open

Updated: 8 hours ago
Crowds will be reduced

Sports

Miami Looking to Eliminate Boston

Updated: 8 hours ago
Lakers Looking to Knockout Denver Next

Sports

Game Four Friday Night Stanley Cup Finals

Updated: 8 hours ago
Tampa Bay Leads two games to one

Sports

Format Announced For State High School Football Tournament

Updated: 8 hours ago
Districts will involve three rounds this year only