Fowler pulls away from Dansville to win 35-14

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Dansville Aggies started quick against the Fowler Eagles this week coming off a Week 1 win. A touchdown and a big fourth down stop in the 1st quarter meant they led 7-0 heading into the 2nd. Fowler would bounce back, scoring a touchdown early in the 2nd, and then pulling away in the second half. The Eagles won with a final score of 35-14 over the Aggies.

Fowler moves to 2-0 before taking on Saranac next Friday. Dansville falls to 1-1 and will play Pewamo-Westphalia next week.

