East Lansing Trojans win season opener
The Trojans didn’t need a warmup game before their matchup against River Rouge
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Trojans didn’t need a warmup game before their matchup against River Rouge.
East Lansing got on the board first and would not look back...thanks to a score from Junior Asher Gregory with a 30-yard touchdown play.
The Trojans' first game last week was canceled.
