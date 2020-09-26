Advertisement

East Lansing Trojans win season opener

The Trojans didn’t need a warmup game before their matchup against River Rouge
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Trojans didn’t need a warmup game before their matchup against River Rouge.

East Lansing got on the board first and would not look back...thanks to a score from Junior Asher Gregory with a 30-yard touchdown play.

The Trojans' first game last week was canceled.

