Driver hits telephone pole on Cedar St.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cedar Street is currently closed between Riley and Edison. A driver hit a telephone pole, knocked it down, and then left the top half dangling from the wires.

A witness said he saw the driver get out after the crash. The witness also said he saw the driver get out of the car with a beer in one hand and started directing traffic around him.

Lansing Police Department arrived on the scene to arrest the driver. The driver complied with questioning before being arrested.

BWL has arrived on the scene to work on the power line. WILX will update you as more information is known.

