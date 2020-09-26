LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Finland has deployed Coronavirus-sniffing dogs at its main international airport in a four-month trial of an alternative testing method.

The airport is testing a program where specially-trained dogs are able to sniff out the virus on passengers.

These dogs are now out in force at Finland’s Helsinki Airport sniffing for Covid-19 on incoming passengers.

This program is only in its pilot stage at the moment.

There are 10 dogs and they’re working in teams of four.

