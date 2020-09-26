Community shows support for Lansing Police Department

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday the Lansing Police Department took to Facebook to thank community members who showed their support of the police department with signs.

Roughly six signs that read, “We got your 6” and “We love you blue” hung on the fence of the Lansing Police Department.

In a Facebook post the Lansing Police Department said, "The men and women of the Lansing Police Department would like to say thank you to Back the Badge and the Lansing Community for recently showing their support, placing these signs at the departments “Operations Center” (5815 Wise Rd.) Additionally - a Special thank you to the Lansing Police Advisory Board for the “LPD our HEROS in BLUE” sign.

