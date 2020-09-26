Advertisement

Community shows support for Lansing Police Department

Signs hang outside the fence of the Lansing Police Department showing support.
Community shows support for Lansing Police Department with signs outside LPD's Operation Center.
Community shows support for Lansing Police Department with signs outside LPD's Operation Center.(Lansing Police Department)
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday the Lansing Police Department took to Facebook to thank community members who showed their support of the police department with signs.

Roughly six signs that read, “We got your 6” and “We love you blue” hung on the fence of the Lansing Police Department.

In a Facebook post the Lansing Police Department said, "The men and women of the Lansing Police Department would like to say thank you to Back the Badge and the Lansing Community for recently showing their support, placing these signs at the departments “Operations Center” (5815 Wise Rd.) Additionally - a Special thank you to the Lansing Police Advisory Board for the “LPD our HEROS in BLUE” sign.

