Carrie Underwood drops first ever Christmas album

The 37-year-old country star released “My gift” on Friday.
Carrie Underwood to release her first-ever Christmas album.
Carrie Underwood to release her first-ever Christmas album.(WTVF)
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Carrie Underwood’s very first Christmas album is officially out.

The 37-year-old country star released “My gift” on Friday.

The 11-track album includes special guests like her 5-year-old son Isaiah.

He’s featured in a rendition of “Little drummer boy.”

The album has a mix of holiday classics and original songs.

One new song called “Hallelujah” was written and sung by John Legend.

Underwood announced that she will be performing some of the album on an upcoming holiday special.

That’s set to premiere on HBO Max later this year.

