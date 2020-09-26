Candy sales are up despite uncertain Halloween season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Trick-or-treating may not happen this year, but Americans are still buying a lot of candy while they wait to find out. Sales of Halloween candy were up 13 percent in August.

Earlier displays at some stores have likely helped boost sales, which is good news for candy companies.

They rely on the 10-week period leading up to Halloween for nearly 14-percent of their annual U.S. sales.

But while early demand is strong, sales could suffer in late October if trick-or-treating is restricted.

Mars said more than half of its Halloween candy sales usually happens in the last two weeks of October.

