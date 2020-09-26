Advertisement

Businesses react to latest wave of reopenings

By Christiana Ford
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Whitmer announced Friday movie theaters, arcades, bingo halls and trampoline parks can reopen their doors in just two weeks after being closed for nearly seven months.

Business owners like Leann Owen, who owns the Eaton Theatre in Charlotte, says this is the news they’ve been waiting for.

“We’ve been waiting six months. It’s been a long time so we’re pretty excited that at least we’re moving in some sort of direction because we were at a standstill for so long,” said Owen.

Owen finally got the chance to change the question mark on the Theatre’s marquee to October 9th.

Lisa Robitaille, owner of the Sun Theatre Williamston, says they’re excited. However, the capacity limits may be a challenge to make reasonable profits.

“At the 20% guidelines, that’s approximately 275 people less than what we could normally have in here for our regular movies so at the 20% I just hope it’s going to be enough to still get us through,” said Robitaille.

They’ll also need to prepare to start welcoming people back into their doors.

“We have to get the word out. So, we’re going to have to do a lot of social media. We’re going to have to do articles in the paper. We’re going to have to get a hold of our bookers, try to find some films that are reasonably priced that we know will draw people in,” said Owen.

Movie lineups will also be a challenge as many premieres have been pushed back.

“We’ll have to show some older films for a while because until everything opens coast to coast, we’re still not getting those block buster movies yet,” said Owen.

In the meantime, both owners hope their popcorn-to-go specials will hold them over.

“What we really need right now is just a lot of support. Hopefully, all the people who said they were looking forward to coming back to the movies will come back,” said Robitaille.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Game of the Week: Dewitt wins offensive battle over Grand Ledge

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Junior Quarterback Tyler Holtz threw for over 400 yards and five touchdowns

VOD Recordings

Hot air balloon launch at DeWitt High School

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Hot air balloon launch at DeWitt High School

News

Lansing Promise balloon event helps high school students

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
On Friday, eight hot air balloons were flying high above DeWitt against the blue night sky.

News

Driver hits power pole on Cedar St.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WILX News 10
A witness said he saw the driver get out after the crash.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Lansing retiree health care plan changes

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lansing retiree health care changes

VOD Recordings

Flipping houses to help with addiction recovery

Updated: 3 hours ago
Flipping houses to help with addiction recovery

VOD Recordings

Businesses receive backlash for signs

Updated: 3 hours ago
Businesses receive backlash for signs

VOD Recordings

Governor reopens movie theaters and venues

Updated: 3 hours ago
Governor reopens movie theaters and venues

News

Local businesses receive backlash for signage

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Christiana Ford
Now, the city is paying closer attention and warning businesses to take their signage down.

News

Lansing changing health care benefits for retired city workers

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis and Nicole Buchmann
The changes would effect the health care plans for more than 1,330 retired city workers, and would take effect beginning Jan. 1.