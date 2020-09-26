Advertisement

Ann Arbor decriminalizes magic mushrooms, psychedelic plants

Cropped Photo: Arp / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0
Cropped Photo: Arp / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - The city of Ann Arbor has decriminalized psychedelic plants and fungi, including magic mushrooms, and police officers will no longer make them an enforcement focus.

MLive.com reports that City Council voted unanimously Sept. 21 in favor of a resolution declaring it the city’s lowest law enforcement priority.

The move means that authorities won’t investigate and arrest anyone for planting, cultivating, buying, transporting, distributing, engaging in practices with or possessing entheogenic plants or plant compounds.

Last year, Denver became the first U.S. city to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms.

The city was then followed by Oakland and Santa Cruz in California, which decriminalized all entheogenic plants.

