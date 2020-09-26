Advertisement

3 slain prison officers honored with memorial signs on I-94

(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) - Three Corrections Department officers who were killed on duty have been honored with memorial signs along Interstate 94 in Jackson County.

George Haight, a veteran of the Civil War, died in 1893. Haight was the first prison employee to be killed in the line of duty when an inmate poisoned his food.

Josephine McCallum and Jack Budd were killed by prisoners in separate attacks in 1987.

Family members spoke at the event, including Haight’s great-great granddaughter, Kathy Evans.

State Rep. Julie Alexander says it’s “out of duty” that the three people be honored for their service.

