Virus Affects The French Open

(WTOK)
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
-PARIS (AP) - Just days before the start of the French Open, organizers have reduced the number of spectators allowed to 1,000 per day because of the worsening coronavirus epidemic in Paris.

Organizers have repeatedly had to scale back their ambitions as virus cases have climbed. Three weeks ago they were planning to have 11,500 spectators per day. That was scaled back to 5,000 per day.

The reduction to 1,000 came after the French prime minister announced Thursday that new crowd-size limits introduced this week in Paris and other cities would also apply to Roland Garros.

The 15-day tournament begins Sunday and ends on Oct. 11.

