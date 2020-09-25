The Central Great Lakes Weigh Off is seeking the heaviest pumpkin in Michigan

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Andy T’s Farm Market in St. Johns is having a pumpkin weighing contest Saturday. It’s “The Central Great Lakes Weigh Off” and it’s purpose is to find who’s got the heaviest pumpkin around.

Beyond the pride of having the heftiest veggies, the person with heaviest pumpkin will win a prize of $1,000. The entry fee is $20. Owner Andy Todosciuk says some winning pumpkins have weighted more than 1,500 pounds.

It’s not just pumpkins, either. Growers can enter cantaloupe, squash, and other Michigan grown produce too.

Weighing starts Saturday at 11 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m.

