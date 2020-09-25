Advertisement

The Central Great Lakes Weigh Off is seeking the heaviest pumpkin in Michigan

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Andy T’s Farm Market in St. Johns is having a pumpkin weighing contest Saturday. It’s “The Central Great Lakes Weigh Off” and it’s purpose is to find who’s got the heaviest pumpkin around.

Beyond the pride of having the heftiest veggies, the person with heaviest pumpkin will win a prize of $1,000. The entry fee is $20. Owner Andy Todosciuk says some winning pumpkins have weighted more than 1,500 pounds.

It’s not just pumpkins, either. Growers can enter cantaloupe, squash, and other Michigan grown produce too.

Weighing starts Saturday at 11 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

16-year-old seriously injured in crash on 127

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
According to Dewitt Charter Township Police Chief Mike Gute the victim was traveling at excessive speed.

News

Second Lady Karen Pence to highlight veteran beekeeping training in East Lansing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Heroes to Hives is a program through MSU Extension that aims to address financial and personal wellness of veterans.

National

Early voting starts in Michigan under new rules

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press, Spencer Soicher and Anna Liz Nichols
More than 50,000 ballots have already been mailed out to absentee voters in Lansing, East Lansing, and Delhi Township, according to Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope.

VOD Recordings

Early voting underway in Michigan

Updated: 6 hours ago
Spencer Soicher is at Lansing City Hall with an update on where things stand.

Latest News

News

Students react to announcements about universities returning to online classes

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Rachel Sweet
Some students are extremely frustrated with the thought of continuing classes online through the winter and spring.

News

Jurassic Park to be shown at Cooley Law Stadium

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
Be sure to arrive early so you can guarantee a spot.

News

Motorcycle accident at Cedar St. between Kaynorth and Northrup

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Gabrielle Reed
The area will be closed to traffic until further notice.

News

Group from Eaton Rapids heading to Louisiana to assist with hurricane disaster relief

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Nicole Buchmann
Local group heads to Louisiana for hurricane relief efforts.

News

Local schools alert football fans about streaming scam

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Grand Ledge and DeWitt are warning people to be careful when signing up for websites that offer to stream games.

News

MI Safe Start Dashboard map gets makeover to ease confusion

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Cody Butler
Until now, the map used the same colors as governor Gretchen Whitmer’s economic re-opening plan.