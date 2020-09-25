Advertisement

Sources: Trump to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

Sources tell CNN President Trump plans to pick Federal Appellate Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the vacant Supreme Court seat.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
The sources are senior Republicans with knowledge of the process.

They caution that the president can always change his mind ahead of his scheduled announcement Saturday.

Barrett is the only contender known to have met with President Trump and was a finalist for the seat Justice Brett Kavanaugh now holds.

She’s a Notre Dame law professor and a former clerk for the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

If confirmed, Barrett would replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died last week at age 87.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

