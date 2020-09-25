Second Lady Karen Pence to highlight veteran beekeeping training in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, Sept. 25, Second Lady Karen Pence will visit Heroes to Hives, a Michigan State University Extension program that offers veterans professional beekeeping training.

Heroes to Hives is a program through Michigan State University Extension that aims to address both financial and personal wellness of veterans through free professional training centered around beekeeping. Veterans gain a depth of beekeeping knowledge,and also the opportunity to create personal and professional relationships that can open up new opportunities and ensure long-term peer support.

Heroes to Hives has trained 456 military veterans and their dependents that currently manage over 2,000 bee hives across the US since the program’s beginning in 2015. Upon Mrs. Pence’s arrival, the head of the program, Dr. Adam Ingrao, will provide an overview of the program and give a tour of the hives.

Two veterans who are graduates of the program will explain what they gained from the program.

Mrs. Pence installed the first bee hives at the Vice President’s Residence in 2017. Currently there are two hives at the residence, with around 80,000 bees.

