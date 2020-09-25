On the Job: 9/25/2020

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three jobs were submitted to WILX “On the Job Report” for 9/25/2020.

Custodian

St. Johns Public Schools

Salary: $11.98/hr

Description:

FLSA: Exempt

REPORTS TO: Director of Operations

POSTED: September 23, 2020

SALARY: $11.98/hr. - $12.48/hr (plus health insurance, retirement, PTO and vacation time)

NUMBER OF DAYS: Full Year Position

If interested in this position, please go to the Employment page of our website and apply through FastTrack. A completed online application is required for all applicants.

POSITION SUMMARY

Under general supervision, performs building cleaning and facilities maintenance work in schools and administrative buildings. Work of the class involves varied building cleaning duties and related facilities and grounds maintenance work. Employees work shifts. They receive on-the-job training in the application of simple manual skill and use of cleaning tools, equipment, and supplies to clean the interior of buildings, other facilities and surrounding areas. Nature of work is repetitive and requires sustained physical effort and involves some heavy work in moving or lifting furniture and equipment with some exposure to accident and injury hazards and disagreeable elements. Employees who possess the appropriate certificate may be assigned responsibility for checking or operating heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning equipment.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

These duties and responsibilities are judged to be “essential functions” in terms of the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA).

· Cleans and sweeps classrooms, offices, cafeterias, gymnasiums, and other rooms; empties trash baskets, dusts furniture, cleans doors, windows and trim; removes stains from floors, walls, and glass; cleans hallways and stairwells; strips old wax from and applies new wax to floors, using hand and power tools; wets mops and buffs floors; cleans lavatories and locker rooms, and replaces towels and other supplies; washes windows, display cases, glass doors, and other fixtures; cleans and polishes brass, other metal work, and mirrors; cleans and maintains terrazzo, tile, carpet and other floor surfaces and baseboards; cleans and maintains a variety of other surfaces such as ceilings, walls, chalkboards, counter and table tops, lockers, etc.

· Cleans and maintains restrooms and locker rooms.

· Paints as appropriate.

· Replace light bulbs; makes simple minor adjustments and repairs to plumbing, electrical, and other building fixtures; checks heating and ventilating of buildings and may replace filters in heating and ventilating units; polices buildings and grounds and observes and reports hazardous or otherwise defective conditions; operates power mower in cutting lawns and cleans up rubbish from grounds and adjacent areas; clears snow from walks and parking lots.

· Delivers incoming supplies and equipment; assists school staff by making deliveries to classrooms, moving furniture and other heavy objects between rooms and performing other manual or strenuous tasks.

· Maintains safe and secure building conditions and appearance and safety of grounds. Reports maintenance and supply needs.

· Performs a variety of related work as required.

· Performs other duties assigned by the Director of Operations or their designated representative.

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by a person in this position. They are not to be construed as an exhaustive list of all duties that may be performed by such a person.

Requirements:

RECOMMENDED EMPLOYMENT QUALIFICATIONS

EDUCATION and/or EXPERIENCE:

· GED or High School Diploma and some experience in general cleaning of buildings and grounds.

· Other combinations of applicable education, training, and experience which provide the knowledge, abilities, and skills necessary to perform effectively in the position may be considered.

· Good Attendance is mandatory.

OTHER KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, mill and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

· Knowledge of the methods, materials and practices of building and grounds work, and of the proper use and care of mops, brooms, scrubbing brushes, waxing machines, vacuums, power buffers, lawn mowers, and similar equipment.

· Ability to read and write.

· Ability to use and care for building service equipment and supplies according to written and oral instructions.

· Ability to maintain good relationships with teachers, children, other employees, and the general public.

· Good human relations and communications skills.

CERTIFICATES, LICENSES REGISTRATIONS:

· None required.

The information contained in this job description is for compliance with the American with Disabilities Act (ADA) and is not an exhaustive list of the duties performed for this position. Additional duties are performed by the individuals currently holding this position and additional duties may be assigned.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. Special requirements such as lifting heavy objects and frequent climbing. Sufficient physical strength to permit the lifting and moving of heavy objects at least 50 pounds and to perform manual labor.

WORK ENVIRONMENT:

The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. The noise level in the work environment usually varies. Work is performed indoors and outdoors all year round.

If interested in this position, please go to the Employment page of our website and apply through FastTrack. A completed online application is required for all applicants.

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

It is the policy of St. Johns Public Schools that no person or applicant shall be discriminated against based on any protected class, be excluded from participation in, or be denied the benefits of any program or activity and in employment.

Additional Requirements

Must be able to pass a Livescan Fingerprint Background Check for employment at a public school district in the state of Michigan.

How to Apply: If interested in this position, please go to the Employment page of the district’s website and apply through FastTrack. A completed online application is required for all applicants.

https://skyward.iscorp.com/scripts/wsisa.dll/WService=wsfinstjohnsmi/rapplmnu03.w

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11114576

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11114576

Finisher

ETM

Salary: $12/hr

Description:

Primary Responsibilities:

· Files, grinds, sands, and smooths filled or repaired surfaces using power and hand tools.

· Drill parts to specifications using fixture and pneumatic air/electric tools.

· Inspect parts for repairs and rework according to the press operators verbal instructions and exposure to job over time.

· Set up materials and supplies for job.

· Stamp and/or tag parts for identification. Fill out tags to indicate whether the part should be held or shipped out.

· Mount parts onto machine fixture and activate water jet.

· Remove part from water jet.

· Monitor operation of water jet to detect malfunctions and inform supervisor or programmer of problems.

· Smooth or scuff part surface and sand part to specified trim lines.

· Examines and feels surface of fiberglass to detect defects.

· Finishes molded parts before and after prime painting.

· Operates vibrating tools with flexibility wrist supports 8 to 12 hours per day.

· Hand sand by reaching as much as full length of arm and applying pressure.

· Use pneumatic powered hand sander by reaching and applying pressure to molded parts.

· Use glue guns to apply various parts (such as metal plates) to fiberglass parts.

· Use gravity fed paint guns to apply primer and paint to finished parts.

· Assemble pneumatic drilled holes with hand-applied screws or rivets for attachment

· Maintain glue guns and glue gun filling stations by wiping down the filling valves, gun, and tips. Also includes filling guns as needed.

· Trim parts to required part specifications using router fixture and pneumatic tools

· Troubleshoot work-related problems by working in teams to come up with solutions.

· Repair and rework defective parts according to rework and repair instructions.

· Stands, walks, bends and holds position to accurately place and remove parts three to four feet in front of oneself.

· Lifts up to 40 pound parts from a mold, shipping rack, and/or in and out of assembly fixture.

· Work in extremely hot conditions during certain times of the year.

· Work 40 to 60 hours per week as needed.

Benefits

· Medical, Dental, Vision

· 401(k)

· Paid vacation

· Paid holidays

· $200 sign on bonus after 90-days

· Pay rate based on experience

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.00 - $14.00 per hour

Benefits:

· 401(k)

· 401(k) Matching

· Dental Insurance

· Health Insurance

· Paid Time Off

· Retirement Plan

· Vision Insurance

Schedule:

· Day shift

· Monday to Friday

Typical start time:

· 5AM

Typical end time:

· 2PM

Requirements:

Manufacturing, 1 year (Preferred) experience

How to Apply: To Apply, follow the link: https://www.indeed.com/job/finisher-a9fa70d4fa5e7378

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11081448

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11081448

Regional Property Manager

PK Companies

Salary: $55,000/year; Compensation commensurate with experience

Description:

PK Housing and Management, Okemos Office, is looking for an experienced Regional Manager for its growing portfolio of properties.

Job Summary: The Regional Manager is responsible for overseeing the overall functions of his/her portfolio of communities, to ensure the administrative and operations of the communities satisfy the objectives of ownership and management. The Regional Manager must ensure that all items needing attention are communicated with the owners to devise and implement a successful resolution of such items.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

· Comply with all local, state and federal regulations, including but not limited to Fair Housing, RD, HUD, MSHDA and City and State Ordinances, as well as company policies and procedures

· Staff communities and train personnel. Recruit, supervise and motivate all staff to achieve the operational goals of the company.

· Directly supervise a team of employees within portfolio

· Conduct monthly administrative property inspections to ensure property is in compliance with all administrative policies. Inspect community files, waiting lists, and tax credit compliance, to assure adherence to all agency reporting requirements.

· Prepare property budgets and review monthly financial statements to ensure adherence to the budget, and proper controls and approval processes.

· Review effectiveness of marketing, outreach and resident retention programs of each community. Recommend areas of improvement to Apartment Managers

· Monitor weekly traffic reports to determine turnover is timely, applications are processed quickly, and marketing plans are producing traffic.

· Ensure that properties are meeting financial and occupancy goals.

· Monitor weekly collections reports to ensure collection goals are met.

· Handle all resident relations as needed.

· All other duties as assigned

Requirements:

Competencies: To perform the job successfully, an individual should demonstrate the following competencies: Problem solving. Customer service. Interpersonal skills. Oral communication. Teamwork. Cost consciousness. Diversity. Ethics. Organizational support. Motivation. Planning/Organizing. Safety. Security. Adaptability. Attendance and punctuality. Dependability. Qualifications: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Education and/or Experience: High school diploma required, bachelor’s degree in related field preferred. Three years of related housing experience required. Communication, organization, self-management, and supervision skills required. Must be proficient in Microsoft Word and Excel. Experience with Yardi a plus.

How to Apply: Please email the HR Director at jfranke@pkhousing.com your resume and cover letter.

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/11057019

Michigan Talent Bank Job Order Number: 11057019

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.