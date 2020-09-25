Advertisement

Michigan bars could stay open to 4a.m.

Bill passed to allow bars to stay open to 4a.m.
By Zaria Phillips
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The party could end a little later for bar-goers in some Michigan cities. Legislators at the capitol voted 77-27 to approve House Bill 4213 which would allow bars to stay open until 4a.m. in areas that local governments approve, MLIVE reports.

Those businesses must have on-premises liquor licenses and approval from the city so sell liquor late at night. Under the bill sponsored by Rep. Ryan Berman, R-Commerce Township , businesses interested could apply for permits to sell liquor late at night from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission with a $250 annual fee.

Many other states offer a similar opt-in program from bars that want to stay open past the 2 a.m. mandate. Berman says the hope is to help give businesses another tool to stay afloat during the pandemic.

There is some opposition from some groups like the Michigan Council on Alcohol Problems and Michigan Alcohol Policy Promoting Health and Safety, but the bill did receive bipartisan support.

If the bill is passed by the Michigan Senate, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could sign the bill into law.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Whitmer Wants Michigan to go Carbon Neutral

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Zaria Phillips and Associated Press
Michigan Carbon Neutral Pledge

Community

Former East Lansing Police Captain Announced New Chief

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT
|
By Zaria Phillips
New ELPD Chief

Community

Anti-Face Masks Rally Scheduled to Meet at the Capitol

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:52 AM EDT
|
By Zaria Phillips
Anti Mask Rally at capitol steps

Community

Detroit Residents Get Free Lead Paint Removal

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:14 AM EDT
|
By Zaria Phillips
Detroit program offering free lead paint removal

Latest News

Community

Holland detectives to roll out new Tesla fleet

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:54 AM EDT
|
By Zaria Phillips
Holland police get new Telsas for crime solving.

Community

University of Michigan Under Fire For Non-POC Event

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT
|
By Zaria Phillips
University of Michigan-Dearborn is apologizing after offering an online space allowing for only white students.

Community

Greater Lansing Food Bank calls for actions amid increased food insecurity during pandemic

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT
|
By Christiana Ford
Greater Lansing Food Bank joins Feeding America® food banks nationwide this September for the 13th annual Hunger Action Month

Community

Drive- Thru annual senior activities fair

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:18 AM EDT
|
By WILX News 10
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced that the Mayor’s 20th Annual Senior Activities Fair will be held as a drive-thru event on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Community

Group fed up with trash creates Pick Up Lansing volunteer effort

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT
If you're interested in cleaning up the capital city, there are like-minded individuals looking for help.

Officers do the Hokey Pokey with seniors, showing attitude is "what it's all about"

Updated: May. 8, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT
|
By News 10
Officers from the Meridian Township Police Department visited an assisted living community Friday.