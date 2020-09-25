Michigan bars could stay open to 4a.m.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The party could end a little later for bar-goers in some Michigan cities. Legislators at the capitol voted 77-27 to approve House Bill 4213 which would allow bars to stay open until 4a.m. in areas that local governments approve, MLIVE reports.

Those businesses must have on-premises liquor licenses and approval from the city so sell liquor late at night. Under the bill sponsored by Rep. Ryan Berman, R-Commerce Township , businesses interested could apply for permits to sell liquor late at night from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission with a $250 annual fee.

Many other states offer a similar opt-in program from bars that want to stay open past the 2 a.m. mandate. Berman says the hope is to help give businesses another tool to stay afloat during the pandemic.

There is some opposition from some groups like the Michigan Council on Alcohol Problems and Michigan Alcohol Policy Promoting Health and Safety, but the bill did receive bipartisan support.

If the bill is passed by the Michigan Senate, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could sign the bill into law.

